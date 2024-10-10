RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India has lost its accomplished son: Gadkari on Ratan Tata

October 10, 2024  01:11
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, saying the country has lost an ideal and accomplished son. 

Tata, 86, breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on late Wednesday night. 

He knew Tata for over three decades and learnt a lot from him, said the Union road transport minister. 

"I am stunned after hearing the news of the death of a great son of India," the senior BJP leader wrote on Facebook. 

Gadkari said he was privileged to have witnessed Tata's simplicity and the respect he gave to someone much smaller than him.
