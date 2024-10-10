Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Ratan TataOctober 10, 2024 15:17
Pics, video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at NCPA, South Mumbai, to pay his last respects to Ratan Tata. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. You can see a video of them, here.
Also paying their last respects were industrialist Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, son Aakash and daughter-in-law Shloka. You can see their photograph here.