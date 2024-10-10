RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Ratan Tata

October 10, 2024  15:17
Pics, video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at NCPA, South Mumbai, to pay his last respects to Ratan Tata. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. You can see a video of them, here.

Also paying their last respects were industrialist Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, son Aakash and daughter-in-law Shloka. You can see their photograph here.
TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

