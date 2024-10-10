RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Heavy rains with thunder, lightning in Mumbai

October 10, 2024  22:02
image
Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Thursday evening.

Water-logging was reported from many low-lying areas of the city, but with the rush hour traffic having eased, there were no reports of any traffic jams.

The Mumbai police, however, cautioned citizens from venturing out.

'In view of thunderstorm & heavy rain across Mumbai city & suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid moving out of their houses unless necessary. Dial 100 or 112 in case of emergency,' it posted on X.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances