Heavy rains with thunder, lightning in Mumbai





Water-logging was reported from many low-lying areas of the city, but with the rush hour traffic having eased, there were no reports of any traffic jams.





The Mumbai police, however, cautioned citizens from venturing out.





'In view of thunderstorm & heavy rain across Mumbai city & suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid moving out of their houses unless necessary. Dial 100 or 112 in case of emergency,' it posted on X.

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Thursday evening.