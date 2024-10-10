RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Health of Bengal junior doc on hunger strike worsens

October 10, 2024  23:09
The Kolkata police expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Dr Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor on hunger strike since October 5 at the Dorina crossing. 

In a letter addressed to him, the officer-in-charge of Hare Street police station said, "It is to mention that you are on hunger strike at Dorina crossing since last Saturday and afterwards on a forcefully erected stage without permission from competent authority." 

"Information from the display board (on health parameters) kept in front of your stage, as well as from other sources, indicates that your condition is deteriorating", he added. 

The police had previously requested that he use a KP Police Ambulance, but he refused. To assist him, the letter mentioned that the "department of health, government of West Bengal, has been requested to deploy a team of doctors for you." 

The police urged Dr Mahato to "vacate your current place of stay and avail medical assistance to prevent further deterioration." 

They assured him that all necessary logistical assistance would be provided. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front wrote a letter to chief secretary Manoj Pant, expressing frustration over the state government's silence regarding their concerns. -- ANI
