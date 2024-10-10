He was the first to greet me: US envoy Garcetti on Ratan Tata

He was the first to greet me: US envoy Garcetti on Ratan TataOctober 10, 2024 11:43
Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India, has posted a tribute to Ratan Tata on X.
'India and the world have lost a giant with a giant heart. When I was nominated to serve as ambassador, the first congratulations from India came from Ratan Tata, who gave so much in service to my hometown, serving on the board of the University of Southern California.
'He saw a future of greater prosperity and equality for his country and did so much for our world. May his memory be a blessing.'