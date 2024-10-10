Fire engulfs godown in Mumbai; no one injured





No one was injured in the blaze, they said.





An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the fire broke out in the warehouse, located in a slum, in Samata Nagar, Kurla (West), at around 5.45 pm and it was put out at about 10.30 pm.





As many as 12 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were engaged in dousing the flames, he said.





Some hutments in the slum and factories located nearby were gutted in the blaze, said the official. -- PTI

