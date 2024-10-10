Film industry pays tribute to 'titan' and 'legend' Ratan Tata





Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on late Wednesday night.





He was 86. Bachchan called Tata's death the end of an era.





The megastar, who along with Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, had worked in the 2004 film "Aetbaar", produced by Tata.





"Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late.. a most respected , humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve .. Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together ..My prayers," Bachchan wrote on X. In a post on X, Salman said he was "deeply saddened" by Tata's passing.





"Goodbye to The Titan... Fly high like you loved... and oh how you taught us to love," Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote alongside a picture of a younger Tata, who held licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, sitting in a fighter plane.





Ajay Devgn, who was one of the first film stars to pay condolence, said the world mourns the loss of a visionary.





"Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir," he wrote on the microblogging site.





The final rites of the industrialist were performed as per the Parsi tradition with full state honours at a crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.





Aamir and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, were among the celebrities who paid their last respects to Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), where the industrialist's mortal remains were kept.





"Today is a very sad day for the entire country. Ratan ji's contribution to the nation is priceless. We will all miss him," Aamir told reporters. Priyanka said Tata touched the lives of millions through his kindness. -- PTI

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and SS Rajamouli were among the prominent cinema personalities who mourned the death of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.