Film industry pays tribute to 'titan' and 'legend' Ratan Tata

October 10, 2024  20:24
Aamir Khan arrives with Kiran Rao to pay tributes to Ratan Tata
Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and SS Rajamouli were among the prominent cinema personalities who mourned the death of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and legendary industrialist Ratan Tata. 

Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on late Wednesday night. 

He was 86. Bachchan called Tata's death the end of an era. 

The megastar, who along with Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, had worked in the 2004 film "Aetbaar", produced by Tata. 

"Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late.. a most respected , humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve .. Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together ..My prayers," Bachchan wrote on X. In a post on X, Salman said he was "deeply saddened" by Tata's passing. 

"Goodbye to The Titan... Fly high like you loved... and oh how you taught us to love," Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote alongside a picture of a younger Tata, who held licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, sitting in a fighter plane. 

Ajay Devgn, who was one of the first film stars to pay condolence, said the world mourns the loss of a visionary. 

"Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir," he wrote on the microblogging site.

The final rites of the industrialist were performed as per the Parsi tradition with full state honours at a crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday evening. 

Aamir and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, were among the celebrities who paid their last respects to Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), where the industrialist's mortal remains were kept. 

"Today is a very sad day for the entire country. Ratan ji's contribution to the nation is priceless. We will all miss him," Aamir told reporters. Priyanka said Tata touched the lives of millions through his kindness. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

