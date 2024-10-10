RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

End of an era, says SP group's Shapoorji Mistry

October 10, 2024  14:38
image
Ratan Tata will always be remembered as a leader who left a lasting mark on the evolution of the Tata Group and his unfortunate passing marks the end of an era, SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Mistry said on Thursday. 

In his condolence message, Mistry said, "Mr Tata's unfortunate passing marks the end of an era. He will always be remembered as a leader who left a lasting mark on the evolution of the Tata Group." 

He further said, "The Mistry family has had a long standing relationship with the Tata Group and with Mr Ratan Tata." 

The SP Group is the largest minority shareholder with 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. 

The relationship between the SP Group and the Tatas soured after the sacking of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016. 

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as the chief of the Tata group in 2012, died in a car accident in 2022.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances