Amit Shah to attend Ratan Tata's funeral in Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday, according to sources.





Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of Government of India, they added.





The home minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. -- PTI





IMAGE: An ambulance drives with former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata's body inside, as it leaves the hospital where he passed away, in Mumbai, October 10, 2024. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

