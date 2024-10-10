Ambanis pay tribute to Ratan Tata at NCPA





Accompanied by wife Nita, son Aakash and daughter-in-law Shloka, Ambani came to pay homage where the mortal remains were kept for the public.





The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries was received by Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata. Ambani also met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.





The Ambanis paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Ratan Tata. Later, he was seen having a word with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).





Ambani had also visited the Breach Candy Hospital immediately after the death of Ratan Tata late last night.





The 86-year-old Tata breathed his last at the hospital after a brief illness.

