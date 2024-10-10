Ambani, Adani, Mahindra mourn death of 'most illustrious' Ratan Tata





Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night.





Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86.





Besides Ambani, billionaire Gautam Adani as well as auto legend Anand Mahindra mourned Tata's demise.





"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian," Ambani said in his condolence message.





"At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend."





Adani said India has lost "a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path".





"Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.





Anand Mahindra said India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward and Tata's "life and work have had much to do with our being in this position". -- PTI

