Ambani, Adani, Mahindra mourn death of 'most illustrious' Ratan Tata

October 10, 2024  01:22
PM Narendra Modi with business leaders RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani in New Delhi/ANI photo
India's top tycoons on Wednesday mourned the death of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, with RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani calling him one of India's most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. 

Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. 

Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86. 

Besides Ambani, billionaire Gautam Adani as well as auto legend Anand Mahindra mourned Tata's demise. 

"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian," Ambani said in his condolence message. 

"At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend." 

Adani said India has lost "a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path". 

"Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X. 

Anand Mahindra said India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward and Tata's "life and work have had much to do with our being in this position". -- PTI
The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

