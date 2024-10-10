RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AI, AI Express, Vistara make inflight announcements in remembrance of Tata

October 10, 2024  19:07
image
Air India, Air India Express and Vistara are making inflight announcements on Thursday in remembrance of Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata for whom aviation was especially close to his heart. 

Tata, 86, who was also Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, breathed his last on Wednesday night at a Mumbai hospital. 

Officials on Thursday said the three airlines, part of the Tata Group, will be making announcements in remembrance of Tata in their flights during the day. 

The demise of Tata also comes at a time when the conglomerate is in the process of completing the consolidation of its airline business -- the integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect was completed on October 1 while the merger of Vistara with Air India is set for November 12. 

Vistara is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. 

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson told the staff that Air Indians especially acknowledge and are grateful for Tata's immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata airlines. 

In his message to employees, Air India Express MD Aloke Singh said Tata's passion and immense contribution to aviation and his guidance in the shaping the group and organisation makes the loss deeper. 

"His legacy lives on and continues to inspire us in our journey ahead," he added. 

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan told staff that Tata has been and will continue to be an inspiration to all of us in the Tata Group and across the nation. 

"The aviation vertical was especially close to his heart". 

Not just the Tata Group airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air also paid tributes to Ratan Tata. -- PTI
