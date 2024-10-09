What Modi told Trump when Pak threatened India





Trump made the remarks in a podcast called 'Flagrant' with comedians Andrew Schultz and Akash Singh.





Lavishing high praise on Modi, Trump described him "great", "a friend", "nicest human being" and a leader who is tough in dealing with India's adversaries when required.





Trump spoke about how Modi told him that India can deal with a threatening Pakistan after being offered US support.





Trump imitated Modi's remarks and his tough tone and tenor on the question of dealing with the western neighbour who has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism.





"We have very good relationship. He is nicest human being but we had couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India. I said let me help. (Trump imitating PM Modi). 'I will do it, I will do it, I will do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years'....Same country you can probably guess. I said wow what happened there," Trump said.without naming Pakistan.

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when offered help in dealing with a country that threatened India and said the Indian leader remarked "I will do it, I will do it, I will do anything necessary".