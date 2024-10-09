RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

What Modi told Trump when Pak threatened India

October 09, 2024  23:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump/File image
Former US President Donald Trump has revealed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when offered help in dealing with a country that threatened India and said the Indian leader remarked "I will do it, I will do it, I will do anything necessary". 

Trump made the remarks in a podcast called 'Flagrant' with comedians Andrew Schultz and Akash Singh. 

Lavishing high praise on Modi, Trump described him "great", "a friend", "nicest human being" and a leader who is tough in dealing with India's adversaries when required. 

Trump spoke about how Modi told him that India can deal with a threatening Pakistan after being offered US support. 

Trump imitated Modi's remarks and his tough tone and tenor on the question of dealing with the western neighbour who has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism. 

"We have very good relationship. He is nicest human being but we had couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India. I said let me help. (Trump imitating PM Modi). 'I will do it, I will do it, I will do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years'....Same country you can probably guess. I said wow what happened there," Trump said.without naming Pakistan. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What Modi told Trump when Pak threatened India
LIVE! What Modi told Trump when Pak threatened India

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series
2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

India registered a thumping 86-run victory in the second T20I against Bangladesh to seal the three-match series 2-0.

T20 WC PIX: India shatter T20 record with 82-run win
T20 WC PIX: India shatter T20 record with 82-run win

Images from the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

Akhara body to ban stalls by 'non-Sanatanis' at Kumbh
Akhara body to ban stalls by 'non-Sanatanis' at Kumbh

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Wednesday said it has decided to not allow 'non-Sanatanis' from putting up food stalls in the Kumbh Mela and rename terms 'Shahi Snan' and 'Peshwai' as 'Rajsi Snan' and 'Chhavni Pravesh'.

Did RSS emissary visit fasting Wangchuk on the sly?
Did RSS emissary visit fasting Wangchuk on the sly?

Wangchuk, who has been camping at Ladakh Bhawan in the national capital, is yet to be approached by a central government representative, a group member said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances