Vistara's London-Delhi flight receives bomb threat

October 09, 2024  19:21
image
A Vistara aircraft flying from London to Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday and the plane landed safely at the airport in the national capital, according to sources.

The sources said that a piece of paper with the message about a bomb onboard the plane was found in one of the lavatories and the relevant authorities were immediately informed.

There were nearly 290 passengers in the aircraft, they added.

An airline spokesperson said a security concern was noted by its staff operating the flight UK 018 while it was coming from London to the national capital.

In line with the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately informed and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks, after landing safely at the Delhi airport.

"We fully cooperated with the relevant authorities in completing the necessary security checks," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The number of people in the flight that was operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.   -- PTI
