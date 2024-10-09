They tried to weaken Abdullah family: Omar's son





"This is everyone's happiness, the happiness of Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government tried to weaken the J&K National Conference because they know that if they want to pressure the people of J&K, it's the NC that stands in their way. Look at the time of Sheikh and Farooq; why did they try to weaken them? Because they knew that to weaken the people of J&K, they needed to weaken the Abdullah family. Today, the people have responded to them," Zamir Abdullah told ANI.





He also emphasised that the National Conference is committed to fighting for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, as the people of the region have given a clear mandate.





"For us, unemployment and electricity are the main issues. I wouldn't say statehood is an issue; it is a right, just like democracy. We are a democratic country; people have chosen their leader and representative. The Union government should restore full statehood so the people's aspirations can be fulfilled."





Calling for a movement to demand statehood, he added, "In my opinion, securing statehood is the primary fight. Without statehood, nothing else is possible. There should be a movement for this. We will definitely go to court, but alongside that, there must be a movement."





He also criticised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, alleging that the Union government had appointed him like a king.





"In 2019, they divided us and left us with nothing. They brought in the LG, who is not from here, and made him a king. We don't have any power. But now we will fight. The people are behind us; we have the mandate. We are the legitimate government of J&K. We are the rightful voice to demand statehood, and we will fight for it, as we have done before."





Earlier, JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah had said that the party's vice president and newly-elected MLA Omar Abdullah would be the next Chief Minister of the Union Territory. However, Omar Abdullah stated that the final decision rests with the representatives and the alliance.

