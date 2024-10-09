RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

They tried to weaken Abdullah family: Omar's son

October 09, 2024  17:03
Omar Abdullah's sons Zamir and Zahir
Omar Abdullah's sons Zamir and Zahir
Zamir Abdullah, son of Omar Abdullah, criticised the Union government on Wednesday, accusing it of attempting to "weaken" the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Abdullah family to exert pressure on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is everyone's happiness, the happiness of Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government tried to weaken the J&K National Conference because they know that if they want to pressure the people of J&K, it's the NC that stands in their way. Look at the time of Sheikh and Farooq; why did they try to weaken them? Because they knew that to weaken the people of J&K, they needed to weaken the Abdullah family. Today, the people have responded to them," Zamir Abdullah told ANI.

He also emphasised that the National Conference is committed to fighting for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, as the people of the region have given a clear mandate.

"For us, unemployment and electricity are the main issues. I wouldn't say statehood is an issue; it is a right, just like democracy. We are a democratic country; people have chosen their leader and representative. The Union government should restore full statehood so the people's aspirations can be fulfilled."

Calling for a movement to demand statehood, he added, "In my opinion, securing statehood is the primary fight. Without statehood, nothing else is possible. There should be a movement for this. We will definitely go to court, but alongside that, there must be a movement."

He also criticised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, alleging that the Union government had appointed him like a king.

"In 2019, they divided us and left us with nothing. They brought in the LG, who is not from here, and made him a king. We don't have any power. But now we will fight. The people are behind us; we have the mandate. We are the legitimate government of J&K. We are the rightful voice to demand statehood, and we will fight for it, as we have done before."

Earlier, JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah had said that the party's vice president and newly-elected MLA Omar Abdullah would be the next Chief Minister of the Union Territory. However, Omar Abdullah stated that the final decision rests with the representatives and the alliance.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! They tried to weaken Abdullah family: Omar's son
LIVE! They tried to weaken Abdullah family: Omar's son

'Unheard in a democracy': EC reacts to Cong statement
'Unheard in a democracy': EC reacts to Cong statement

The Election Commission on Wednesday dubbed the 'Haryana results unacceptable' statement of senior Congress leaders as 'unheard in the rich democratic heritage' of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech.

J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...
J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...

There is a limit to ignoring genuine aspirations of the people and suppressing their legitimate voice in running the affairs of the state, notes Mohammad Sayeed Malik, the distinguished commentator on Kashmir affairs.

AAP shuns 'overconfident' Cong for Delhi polls
AAP shuns 'overconfident' Cong for Delhi polls

In the election held earlier in the year, the AAP lost the sole seat it contested and the Congress won five out of 10 seats.

Gangsters kidnap 2 Hindu traders in Pakistan
Gangsters kidnap 2 Hindu traders in Pakistan

Two Hindu traders in Pakistan have been kidnapped by gangsters who have demanded the release of their accomplices from police custody in exchange for the safe release of the businessmen, police said Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances