RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Terrorists abduct 2 soldiers in J-K, one escapes

October 09, 2024  08:30
Representational image
Representational image
A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was allegedly abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two TA soldiers were allegedly abducted from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape.

A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the area, they added.

"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan," the sources said.

More details awaited.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong involved in international conspiracies: PM
LIVE! Cong involved in international conspiracies: PM

What went wrong for Congress in Haryana
What went wrong for Congress in Haryana

As the Bharatiya Janata Party looks set to retain Haryana, the Congress' poll campaign, which was built around various issues including unemployment, farmers' plight and Agnipath scheme, appeared to have failed to click with a majority...

Battle for J-K, Haryana: FINAL NUMBERS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: FINAL NUMBERS

Rethink strategy: INDIA bloc to Cong post Haryana loss
Rethink strategy: INDIA bloc to Cong post Haryana loss

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi party, which was keen on having an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, said the biggest lesson from the recent round of elections was one should not be "overconfident" and questioned the grand old party's...

BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close
BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close

The BJP received 39.94 percent votes, while the Congress managed 39.09 percent in the assembly polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances