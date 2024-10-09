Shah: Highest seats in history in J-K, thank you!





BJP won 29 seats in Jammu and Kashmir elections surpassing its previous highest tally of 25 seats in the 2014 election. As per Election Commission of India data, BJP secured 25.64 per cent vote share.





"Taking to X Amit Shah said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have blessed the BJP with the highest percentage of votes in this assembly election and have given the BJP the highest number of seats in its history so far. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, I congratulate all the workers of @BJP4JnK for their tireless hard work," Amit Shah said in a post on X.





Shah highlighted BJP's commitment to ensure development and security in the valley.





"Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is committed to the development and security of Jammu and Kashmir. Making Jammu and Kashmir terror-free and developing it like other parts of the country is the top priority of BJP," Amit Shah said.





Shah also thanked PM Modi over the peaceful and smooth conduct of elections in the valley as he criticised the Congress party for rigging the elections during their previous rule.





"In Jammu and Kashmir, where under the Congress rule, there was only reign of terror and democracy was being murdered every day, under the BJP rule, the great festival of democracy was celebrated with full pomp and peace. The people of Jammu and Kashmir remember the 1987 assembly elections very well, when the Congress made a mockery of democracy by openly rigging the elections.





Democracy has now been revived in the same Kashmir valley. People elected their representatives without any terror and panic. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodiji for this unprecedented change," he said. -- ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir after BJP secured the highest ever vote percentage in assembly polls in the valley.