RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Shah: Highest seats in history in J-K, thank you!

October 09, 2024  09:52
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir after BJP secured the highest ever vote percentage in assembly polls in the valley.

BJP won 29 seats in Jammu and Kashmir elections surpassing its previous highest tally of 25 seats in the 2014 election. As per Election Commission of India data, BJP secured 25.64 per cent vote share.

"Taking to X Amit Shah said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have blessed the BJP with the highest percentage of votes in this assembly election and have given the BJP the highest number of seats in its history so far. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, I congratulate all the workers of @BJP4JnK for their tireless hard work," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Shah highlighted BJP's commitment to ensure development and security in the valley.

"Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is committed to the development and security of Jammu and Kashmir. Making Jammu and Kashmir terror-free and developing it like other parts of the country is the top priority of BJP," Amit Shah said.

Shah also thanked PM Modi over the peaceful and smooth conduct of elections in the valley as he criticised the Congress party for rigging the elections during their previous rule.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, where under the Congress rule, there was only reign of terror and democracy was being murdered every day, under the BJP rule, the great festival of democracy was celebrated with full pomp and peace. The people of Jammu and Kashmir remember the 1987 assembly elections very well, when the Congress made a mockery of democracy by openly rigging the elections.

Democracy has now been revived in the same Kashmir valley. People elected their representatives without any terror and panic. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodiji for this unprecedented change," he said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shah: Highest seats in history in J-K, thank you!
LIVE! Shah: Highest seats in history in J-K, thank you!

What went wrong for Congress in Haryana
What went wrong for Congress in Haryana

As the Bharatiya Janata Party looks set to retain Haryana, the Congress' poll campaign, which was built around various issues including unemployment, farmers' plight and Agnipath scheme, appeared to have failed to click with a majority...

Battle for J-K, Haryana: FINAL NUMBERS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: FINAL NUMBERS

Rethink strategy: INDIA bloc to Cong post Haryana loss
Rethink strategy: INDIA bloc to Cong post Haryana loss

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi party, which was keen on having an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, said the biggest lesson from the recent round of elections was one should not be "overconfident" and questioned the grand old party's...

BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close
BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close

The BJP received 39.94 percent votes, while the Congress managed 39.09 percent in the assembly polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances