Sensex reverses gains, down by 167 points

October 09, 2024  19:18
image
Benchmark Sensex reversed its gains and closed lower by 167 points on Wednesday due to profit-taking in select blue-chips in the last hour even as the RBI took the first step towards a rate cut in its monetary policy review.

Erasing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 167.71 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 81,467.1.

The index opened higher and later surged 684.4 points to hit an intraday high of 82,319.21 as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das left the interest rate unchanged but changed the stance to neutral.

However, sharp gains in blue-chips attracted profit taking by cautious investors ahead of the start of earnings season on Thursday.  -- PTI
LIVE! Delhi CMO says CM's residence was forcibly vacated
2nd T20I Updates: SKY departs, India lose 3rd wicket
Women's T20 WC Updates: India off to a cautious start
Anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI
According to the CJI, once someone has a sense of faith in his/her intentions and abilities, it is easier not to obsess over outcomes but to value the process and the journey towards those outcomes.

Cong rebel among 3 Independents back BJP in Haryana
While Joon was a Congress rebel, Kadyan fought as an Independent after the BJP denied him ticket.

