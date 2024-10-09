Sensex reverses gains, down by 167 points

Benchmark Sensex reversed its gains and closed lower by 167 points on Wednesday due to profit-taking in select blue-chips in the last hour even as the RBI took the first step towards a rate cut in its monetary policy review.



Erasing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 167.71 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 81,467.1.



The index opened higher and later surged 684.4 points to hit an intraday high of 82,319.21 as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das left the interest rate unchanged but changed the stance to neutral.



However, sharp gains in blue-chips attracted profit taking by cautious investors ahead of the start of earnings season on Thursday. -- PTI

