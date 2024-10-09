RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Saini meets Modi, will he remain Haryana CM?

October 09, 2024  11:49
Saini gets its mom's blessings after the win yesterday
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of his likely swearing-in as the head of the BJP government in the state following the party's remarkable win in the assembly polls. 

 The BJP had indicated during the elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

 Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saini credited PM Modi's policies for the party's success. He said psephologists might have declared the Congress as the favourite to win the polls but he always insisted that people will put their trust in the BJP due to its government's policies. To a question about the Congress raising doubts on EVMs, he said the opposition party has been building up a storm of lies. 

 He said, "The credit of this big win goes to Modi who brought such schemes in last 10 years that benefitted the poor, farmers, youth and women. These helped all sections of the society. People love him, and hence the BJP is coming to power for a third time." 

 Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced Tuesday. 

 While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. The AAP had contested on its own. PTI
