Raut booked for remarks over MP's Ladli Yojana

October 09, 2024  21:36
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut/File image
The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly making misleading remarks over the state government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, an official said. 

The case was registered this evening by the Bhopal crime branch after a complaint was lodged by BJP's Mahila Morcha district unit president Vandana Jachak and its vice president Sushma Chouhan, deputy commissioner of police Akhil Patel said. 

Raut has been booked under Sections 353 (2) (circulating statements containing false information) and 356 (2) (Defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. 

The complainants accused Raut of deliberately making a misleading statement that the Ladli Behna Yojana had been shut. 

The statement was aimed at maligning the image of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the FIR stated. -- PTI
