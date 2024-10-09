RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul breaks his silence on Haryana debacle

October 09, 2024  11:56
Rahul Gandhi campaigning in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi's first statement after the Congress party's debacle in the Haryana polls yesterday. Rahul Gandhi did not make a single comment on X or anywhere else after the loss.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt the Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced yesterday.  

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. The AAP had contested on its own. 

Rahul Gandhi posts on X writing, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice."
