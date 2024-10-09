Probe ordered after Hindu outfit claims U'khand house being used as mosque





According to the protestors, an abandoned house in Berinag has allegedly been converted illegally into a mosque from inside to offer namaaz.





Levelling the allegation, the Hindu outfit Rashtriya Sewa Sangathan staged a protest outside Berinag SDM's office on October 6 demanding removal of the illegal mosque.





An inquiry was ordered into the allegation after a memorandum was received from the organisation, Pithoragarh district magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said.





"We have demanded removal of the illegal mosque. If it continues to run, we will have to resort to a nationwide agitation against it," Himanshu Joshi, founder-president of the outfit, said. -- PTI

