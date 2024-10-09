RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Probe ordered after Hindu outfit claims U'khand house being used as mosque

October 09, 2024  21:07
Representational image
An inquiry has been ordered after members of an Hindu outfit staged a protest outside the SDM's office in Berinag in Dehradun demanding removal of an 'illegal' mosque being run in a house, officials said on Wednesday. 

According to the protestors, an abandoned house in Berinag has allegedly been converted illegally into a mosque from inside to offer namaaz. 

Levelling the allegation, the Hindu outfit Rashtriya Sewa Sangathan staged a protest outside Berinag SDM's office on October 6 demanding removal of the illegal mosque. 

An inquiry was ordered into the allegation after a memorandum was received from the organisation, Pithoragarh district magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said. 

"We have demanded removal of the illegal mosque. If it continues to run, we will have to resort to a nationwide agitation against it," Himanshu Joshi, founder-president of the outfit, said. -- PTI
