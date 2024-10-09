RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PETA India asks Salman to remove donkey from Bigg Boss 18

October 09, 2024  17:39
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Wednesday appealed to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to use his influence to remove a donkey from the sets of Bigg Boss 18.

In a letter sent to Khan, PETA India highlighted growing public concern over the use of the donkey, which was introduced on the popular reality show's latest edition as the 19th contestant Gadhraj.

Season 18 of Bigg Boss, hosted by Khan, premiered on Colors TV channel on Sunday.

"We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored," read the letter.        

Through the letter, penned by its representative Shaurya Agrawal, PETA India asked the Tiger 3 star to use his "influence to urge the show's producers to avoid using animals as props for entertainment".

"This would not only prevent stress to the animals and upset to viewers but also set a powerful precedent," it read.

In the letter, the not-for-profit organisation also requested that the donkey be surrendered to PETA India for "rehoming in a sanctuary", where it could live alongside other rescued donkeys.

The complaints center around the donkey being confined in a small space and exposed to the harsh conditions of a television set, which can be particularly distressing for prey animals like donkeys.

"Bigg Boss is lighthearted entertainment, but the use of animals on a show set is no laughing matter. As prey animals, donkeys are naturally nervous. They, and other animals, would find the lights, sounds and clamor that is standard on all show sets confusing and frightening.

"That a show set is no place for an animal is obvious to viewers who are saddened to see the donkey kept in a small, confined space standing in waste," the letter stated. 
