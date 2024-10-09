Our responsibility begins now: Omar Abdullah





"I am very thankful to the voters of J&K that they utilised their votes despite democracy was not allowed to thrive here for the last 8-10 years. JKNC-Congress alliance received the majority," Abdullah said.





The NC Vice President said that the JKNC-Congress alliance secured a majority, with voters displaying maturity and deliberation, particularly in areas where attempts were made to split votes through Independent candidates and smaller parties.





Abdullah acknowledged the voters' thoughtful participation and said, "Voters voted with due deliberation, especially in the areas where conspiracies were being hatched to divide votes through Independent candidates and small parties. The outer regions of Kashmir and Jammu foiled this conspiracy, but except for 2-3, everyone else had to face defeat. This gives you a sense of understanding of the voters."





"Our responsibility begins now, voters have done heir duty. It is now our duty to work and be worthy of the voters," the NC leader added.





The National Conference-Congress alliance clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. -- ANI

