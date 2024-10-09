Now, UBT's Raut slams Cong for 'overconfidence'





A day after the BJP won a third consecutive term in Haryana, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hinted that the poll outcome could have been different had the Rahul Gandhi-led party accommodated its allies and cobbled up an alliance.





"Wherever Congress is weak it takes help from regional parties, but where it thinks it is strong, the Congress assigns no importance to regional parties," Raut told reporters.





Rejecting talks that the Haryana poll verdict will have any bearing on the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Raut once again appealed to the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies to declare a chief ministerial face for the upcoming contest.





He argued that the allies won in Jammu and Kashmir as NC leader Omar Abdullah was the face of the opposition. The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance secured a majority in the assembly in the three-phased elections, with the NC emerging as the single largest party with 42 seats. Congress won six seats.





Describing the Haryana polls results "unfortunate", Raut pointed out that the Jammu and Kashmir elections were won by the INDI alliance.





"Had Haryana polls contested by INDI alliance and seats allocated to Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), such scenario would have helped the alliance, but Congress thought the battle would be one-sided and it will win on its own," Raut said.

