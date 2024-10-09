Netflix sets December release for 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' series





This marks the first screen adaptation of the landmark novel. Published in 1967, it narrates the multi-generational story of the Buendia family, whose patriarch Jose Arcadio Buendia founded the fictitious town of Macondo in Colombia.





The streaming service on Wednesday announced that the series, consisting of two parts of eight episodes each, will debut its first installment on December 11. Billed as one of the most ambitious audiovisual projects in Latin American history, "One Hundred Years of Solitude" was filmed entirely in Colombia, with the support of the Nobel laureate's family.

"One Hundred Years of Solitude", a series based on Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez's literary masterpiece of the same name, will start streaming on Netflix in December.