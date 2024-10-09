RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Muslim party submits views in Gyanvapi case before UP court

October 09, 2024  00:35
File image
Lawyers of Anjuman Intezamia Committee on Tuesday submitted their views in the fast track court on a petition filed by the Hindu party demanding survey by the Archeological Survey of India of the remaining parts of the Gyanvapi complex. 

After hearing the Muslim side, the court fixed October 10 as the next date of hearing. advocate Madan Mohan, representing the Hindu side, said the lawyers representing the committee had put forth their views before fast-track judge Yughul Shambhu. 

The lawyers reportedly submitted before the court that when the Hindu side has appealed to agitate the case in the high court and Supreme Court, there was no point arguing the matter in the trial court. 

They also submitted when the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex had been done once already, there was no justification for conducting another survey. 

The lawyers of the committee also stated that digging a pit in the mosque premises for the survey was not practical in any way, and could damage the mosque. -- PTI
