Modi on 2-day visit to Laos for ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

October 09, 2024  22:20
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Laos beginning Thursday to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit where improving connectivity and expanding digital public infrastructure are expected to be the key issues on the table. 

Modi's visit also commemorates 10 years of the Act East Policy that has seen India build convergences with ASEAN's own outlook for the Indo-Pacific region that has seen China's expansive activities in the South China Sea. 

Modi is also expected to meet the newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who will be attending the East Asia Summit -- his first overseas visit since assuming office on October 1. 

Territorial tensions in the South China Sea and the civil war in Myanmar will also be on the table. 

ASEAN has proposed a peace plan that calls for a ceasefire and mediation among the warring factions in Myanmar. 

Briefing the media about the prime minister's visit, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry said the five-point consensus was an overarching consensus among ASEAN countries and their partners about the situation in Myanmar. 

"Our position is very supportive of the five-point consensus of ASEAN," Mazumdar said. -- PTI
