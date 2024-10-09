Mayawati blames 'casteist Jats' for Haryana loss





The BSP had fought the Haryana polls in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal, the regional party.





The BJP stunned its rivals with its performance, winning the state polls for a third time in a row by bagging 48 seats of 90 seats, while the Congress managed 37 and the INLD scored victory on just two as three went to Independent candidates, according to the Election Commission.





The BSP pocketed 1.82 percent vote share while its ally INLD got 4.14 percent, the data analysis on the EC website showed. Mayawati, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on Tuesday night took to social media platform X and said, "The BSP and the INLD fought the Haryana assembly general election in alliance. But today's result shows that the casteist people of the Jat community did not vote for the BSP due to which the party candidates lost on some seats by a small margin of votes, although the BSP's entire vote was transferred." -- PTI

