Maha ex-MLA arrested on rape charges; sent to 2-day police custody

October 09, 2024  01:12
Former Maharashtra MLA Bhanudas Murkute was arrested on Tuesday by the police in Ahilyanagar district after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times since 2019, an official said.     

Murkute (83) was apprehended by a team of the Rahuri police in connection with the case when he returned home in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district from Mumbai, the official said.       

A woman on Monday approached the police with a complaint that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by the former legislator since 2019, he said.     

Based on the complaint, a case under IPC Sections 376 (2) (aggravated form of rape committed by public servants), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison or any harmful substance with intent to commit an offence) and 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), was filed at the Rahuri police station in Ahilyanagar, he said.     

Murkute was taken into custody from his residence in Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar, around 325km from Mumbai, in the early hours and admitted to a private hospital. 

He was subsequently placed under arrest, the official said.   

