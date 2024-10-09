RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Karnataka Cong MLA 'mastermind' of Valmiki scam: ED

October 09, 2024  17:58
image
Karnataka Congress MLA B Nagendra is the 'mastermind' behind the multi-crore Valmiki Corporation alleged scam and the funds diverted from this state government entity were also used for a candidate who contested the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, the ED claimed Wednesday.

The federal agency said it has filed a prosecution complaint or charge sheet in this case sometime ago before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru.

The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet, it said.

"B Nagendra, MLA and former Minister for Scheduled Tribal Affairs, has been named as the primary accused and mastermind behind the scam, allegedly orchestrating it with the help of 24 others, including key associates like Satyanarayana Varma, Etakari Satyanarayana, J.G. Padmanabha, Nageshwar Rao, Nekkenti Nagaraj, and Vijay Kumar Gowda," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

Nagendra was arrested by the ED in this case. 

The agency claimed its probe found that 'under the influence of B Nagendra, the account of the Corporation (Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation) was moved to the MG Road Branch without any proper authorisation, where Rs 187 crore, including Rs. 43.33 crore from the state treasury under the Ganga Kalyana Scheme, were deposited without following proper procedures and in violation of government guidelines. 

"These funds were subsequently siphoned off through multiple shell accounts and converted into cash and bullion," the ED alleged.

An amount of Rs 20.19 crore of the 'diverted' funds were used to support a candidate contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Bellary constituency, as well as for the personal expenses of B Nagendra, it added. 

The ED said 'evidence' of these expenditures was found by it during search operations conducted by it and 'corroborated' by financial analysis and statements.

"Details of these election expenses were retrieved from the mobile phone of Vijay Kumar Gowda, who handled the cash on Nagendra's instructions," it claimed.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Karnataka Police and the CBI where it was alleged that around Rs 89.62 crore were diverted from the accounts of the Corporation's (Valmiki) accounts into 'fake accounts' across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and later laundered through shell entities.

The alleged irregularities came to fore after accounts superintendent of the Corporation, Chandrasekharan P was found dead on May 21.

He wrote a suicide note alleging illegal transfer of money from the Corporation to various bank accounts.

In the suicide note, Chandrasekharan alleged that there was an unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the state-run Corporation from its bank account.

Additionally, Rs 88.62 crore was illegally deposited into various accounts of some Information Technology (IT) companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I Updates: B'desh win toss; opt to field vs Ind
2nd T20I Updates: B'desh win toss; opt to field vs Ind

LIVE! Wangchuk claims support of RSS, BJP leaders
LIVE! Wangchuk claims support of RSS, BJP leaders

Anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI
Anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI

According to the CJI, once someone has a sense of faith in his/her intentions and abilities, it is easier not to obsess over outcomes but to value the process and the journey towards those outcomes.

J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...
J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...

There is a limit to ignoring genuine aspirations of the people and suppressing their legitimate voice in running the affairs of the state, notes Mohammad Sayeed Malik, the distinguished commentator on Kashmir affairs.

BJP makes inroads in Dalit, Jat strongholds of Haryana
BJP makes inroads in Dalit, Jat strongholds of Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana by bucking anti-incumbency, managed to make significant inroads into the Dalit seats and Jat strongholds.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances