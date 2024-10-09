How will history judge my tenure, ponders CJI Chandrachud





He said the answers to most of these questions lie beyond his control and perhaps, he will never find answers to some of these questions.





The CJI was speaking at the 3rd convocation ceremony of Jigme Singye Wangchuck (JSW) School of Law of Bhutan on Tuesday evening. The event was attended by Bhutan Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, President of JSW School of Law, Lyonpo Chogyal Dago Rigdzin, Chief Justice of Bhutan and other dignitaries.





"Pardon me for being a little vulnerable. I will be demitting office as the Chief Justice of India in November this year, after having served my country for two years. As my tenure is coming to an end, my mind has been heavily preoccupied with fears and anxieties about the future and the past. I find myself pondering over questions such as: Did I achieve everything I set out to do? How will history judge my tenure? Could I have done things differently? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?," he said.





CJI expressed a sense of fulfilment while reflecting on his two-year tenure as the head of India's judiciary. He said he found solace in knowing that he consistently gave his best, regardless of the outcome. He took over as the Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022, and will demit office on November 10.





"The answers to most of these questions lie beyond my control and perhaps, I will never find answers to some of these questions. However, I do know that, over the last two years, I have woken up every morning with a commitment to give the job my fullest and gone to bed with the satisfaction that I served my country with utmost dedication. It is in this, that I seek solace. Once you have this sense of faith in your intentions and abilities, it is easier to not get obsessed with the outcomes. You begin to value the process and the journey towards these outcomes," said the CJI in his convocation address.

