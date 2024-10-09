RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Foolish to seek Article 370 restoration from BJP: Omar

October 09, 2024  14:28
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said hoping for the restoration of Article 370 from the very people who snatched it would be "foolish," but his party would keep the issue alive and continue to raise it.

"Our political stand will not change. We have never said that we will remain silent on Article 370 or that Article 370 is not an issue for us now," Abdullah told reporters here when asked what the stand of the party would be on the matter after government formation. The NC leader expressed hope of getting some special provisions for J-K once a new government gets elected in the country.

"I have said this many times before the elections that hoping for the restoration of Article 370 from the people who snatched it will be foolish," he said. 

"But we will keep this issue alive. We will continue to talk on this and hope that tomorrow there will be a change of government in the country, there will be a new setup with whom we can discuss this and get something for J-K," Abdullah added. -- PTI
