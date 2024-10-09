RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC to meet Cong delegation on H'yana results today

October 09, 2024  16:16
The Election Commission writes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. "The Commission has meanwhile noted the statements from your good self and the Leader of Opposition which have termed the Haryana results as "unexpected" and that the INC proposes to analyse the same and approach the ECI with its complaints/grievances. Proceeding on a fair assumption that the statement of the Party President is the formal party position on the electoral outcome, the ECI has agreed to meet the delegation today at 6 pm," reads the letter.


The party had said in a press conference on Tuesday, that the Haryana assembly election results are unexpected and the Congress cannot accept them. 

Addressing a press conference, senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera blamed EVMs a usual Congress grouse and said the party had lost on seats "where it had no chance of losing."

Ramesh said: "Ye tantra ki jeet hai aur loktantra ki haar. We have been constantly complaining to the Election Commission since afternoon. We will give our complaints to EC. Serious questions have been raised by our candidates and this result is against the will of the people of Haryana. Under such circumstances, we cannot accept the results."
