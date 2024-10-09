Dancer pulls out Diljit's European tour alleging 'unprofessional' management





A source close to the tour team, however, dismissed artist Shilpa Sajan's claim, calling it "baseless and untrue".





Sajan posted a statement on her Instagram handle, Lateafternoonthoughts, on October 3, detailing the alleged unprofessional treatment she received during her time on the tour.





"Recently, I was selected to be a backup dancer for Diljit Dosanjh's DIL-LUMINATI Europe Tour. As a dancer who's been doing this professionally for years, this could have been one of the highlights of my dance career. But I pulled out," she claimed.





The British-Indian dancer then referenced an earlier controversy regarding Dosanjh's US tour over the non-payment of money owed to the dancers in July, an allegation the singer's manager denied at the time.





According to Sajan, she and fellow dancers found out that Dosanjh's team offered 80 GBP (Rs 8,800 approximately) for the tour's European leg. -- PTI

A London-based backup dancer has said she withdrew from the European leg of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati Tour", accusing the management team of "unprofessional and disrespectful" behaviour.