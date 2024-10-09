RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dancer pulls out Diljit's European tour alleging 'unprofessional' management

October 09, 2024  23:25
Diljit Dosanjh/Courtesy Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh/Courtesy Instagram
A London-based backup dancer has said she withdrew from the European leg of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati Tour", accusing the management team of "unprofessional and disrespectful" behaviour. 

A source close to the tour team, however, dismissed artist Shilpa Sajan's claim, calling it "baseless and untrue".

Sajan posted a statement on her Instagram handle, Lateafternoonthoughts, on October 3, detailing the alleged unprofessional treatment she received during her time on the tour. 

"Recently, I was selected to be a backup dancer for Diljit Dosanjh's DIL-LUMINATI Europe Tour. As a dancer who's been doing this professionally for years, this could have been one of the highlights of my dance career. But I pulled out," she claimed. 

The British-Indian dancer then referenced an earlier controversy regarding Dosanjh's US tour over the non-payment of money owed to the dancers in July, an allegation the singer's manager denied at the time. 

According to Sajan, she and fellow dancers found out that Dosanjh's team offered 80 GBP (Rs 8,800 approximately) for the tour's European leg. -- PTI
