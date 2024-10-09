RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress is the new Muslim League: Malviya

October 09, 2024  13:14
image
BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya, criticized the Congress party for gloating about their vote share in Haryana, claiming that most of their support comes from Muslim-dominated seats. 

Coming down heavily on the opposition, the BJP leader called Congress, "new Muslim League", and said that the Hindus have no future, either with the Congress or in the Congress. 

"The Congress must stop gloating about their vote share in Haryana. Most of it comes from Muslim dominated seats, where the Congress polled outsized numbers.

"For example, Aftab Ahmed from Nuh polled 91,833 votes and won by a margin of 30%, Mamman Khan, a criminal, polled 1,30,497 votes and his margin was 64%, similarly, Mohammad Ilyas (polled 85,300 votes) won from Punahana and Mohd Israil secured 79,907 votes to triumph from Hathin," Malviya posted on X.

He further compared the results of Haryana with Jammu and Kashmir, saying that not a single Hindu candidate of the Congress won in J-K.
