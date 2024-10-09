RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong parasitic party that swallows its allies: PM

October 09, 2024  09:01
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress on Tuesday and dubbed it a "parasitic party that swallows" its allies.

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to build a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, and want to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of."

"Whether it is the country's Election Commission, the country's police, the country's judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution," he added.

He also apparently referred to Congress not accepting the outcome of Haryana polls. 

The Congress has said that the outcome is "totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive and against ground-reality".This comes after BJP won Haryana Assembly elections for the third consecutive term winning 48 out of the 90 seats while Congress won 37. 

BJP's win broke exit poll predictions that signalled a clean sweep for Congress.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance registered an absolute victory securing 49 seats and BJP came out as the second largest party winning 29 seats.
