RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Cong must think HARD about Haryana defeat: Omar

October 09, 2024  12:18
image
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said the Congress will have to introspect deep to find reasons for its defeat in Haryana, where the BJP is set to return for a third consecutive term. 

The NC and Congress fought the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls as allies. 

"I had already said we were only wasting our time with these exit polls. But no one would have thought that the exit polls would be so wrong. Had it been 20 in place of 18 or 22 in place of 20, (we could have understood). But what happened was that 30 became 60 and 60 became 30," the NC leader told reporters in Srinagar. 

The exit polls had predicted a majority for the Congress in Haryana.

 "The Congress will have to go deep into it and find the reasons for its defeat," Abdullah said. "My job is to run the NC and help the alliance here, which I will," he added. The NC and Congress are set to form a government in J-K -- the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong must think HARD about Haryana defeat: Omar
LIVE! Cong must think HARD about Haryana defeat: Omar

BJP's 'sweet' dig at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ
BJP's 'sweet' dig at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ

In the run-up to the Haryana polls, Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Gohana on October 3, showed a box of the famous jalebi-maker Matu Ram 'halwai' and emphasised that his jalebi should be sold across the country.

'Overconfidence Caused Cong Defeat'
'Overconfidence Caused Cong Defeat'

'Congress leaders are ready to lose the election and not form the government, but are never ready to share seats with others.'

JK: Bullet-ridden body of missing jawan found
JK: Bullet-ridden body of missing jawan found

The body of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who was reported missing on Tuesday from Shah, was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Anantnag, the officials said.

Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi
Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi

Once people throw out the Congress, they do not let it come back. They put 'no entry' boards for the Congress, he said. It always thought power was its birthright but it has now been exposed, the prime minister said

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances