BSE Sensex: Top losers today

October 09, 2024  19:19
Among the 30 Sensex companies, ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

On the contrary, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.  -- PTI
LIVE! Delhi CMO says CM's residence was forcibly vacated

2nd T20I Updates: SKY departs, India lose 3rd wicket

Women's T20 WC Updates: India off to a cautious start

Anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI

Cong rebel among 3 Independents back BJP in Haryana

