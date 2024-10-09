Brand new Metro Line 3 develops snags, no explanation why

Services on the newly opened underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 corridor were affected on Wednesday morning due to a technical snag in the train's door closure system at a station on the route, according to passengers.





There were no updates for passengers except an announcement of apologies for the delay, they claimed.





The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson did not respond to a query in the matter. The services were affected due to a technical snag in the door closure system at Sahar Road station at around 9.30 am, as per sources.

Another day, another mess-up for commuters travelling to work.