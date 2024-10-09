RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BJP made inroads in Dalit, Jat strongholds to register H'yana victory

October 09, 2024  16:46
image
The BJP, which pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana by bucking anti-incumbency, managed to make significant inroads into the Dalit seats and Jat strongholds. 

The Congress was heavily banking on the Dalit and Jat votes to make a comeback after a decade of being out of power. Not only this, the BJP also managed to retain seats in the Ahirwal region and the GT Road belt to shatter the Congress' comeback plans in Haryana, which went to polls on Saturday and results for which were declared on Tuesday. 

 While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than those won by Congress in the present elections, parties like the JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. Proving wrong exit polls which predicted a comfortable Congress win, the BJP will be forming government in Haryana for the third consecutive term. 

 Out of 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats in Haryana, the BJP won eight assembly constituencies -- Nilokheri, Pataudi, Kharkhauda, Hodal, Bawal, Narwana, Israna and Bawani Khera. From Hodal, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan lost to BJP's Harinder Singh. 

 The Congress could secure victory in the remaining nine SC seats -- Sadhaura, Shahbad, Ratia, Uklana, Kalanaur, Kalanwali, Jhajjar, Guhla and Mulana -- according to the Election Commission data. In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP won five SC assembly constituencies, thus improving its performance in the 2024 assembly elections.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! They tried to weaken Abdullah family: Omar's son
LIVE! They tried to weaken Abdullah family: Omar's son

'Unheard in a democracy': EC reacts to Cong statement
'Unheard in a democracy': EC reacts to Cong statement

The Election Commission on Wednesday dubbed the 'Haryana results unacceptable' statement of senior Congress leaders as 'unheard in the rich democratic heritage' of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech.

AAP shuns 'overconfident' Cong for Delhi polls
AAP shuns 'overconfident' Cong for Delhi polls

In the election held earlier in the year, the AAP lost the sole seat it contested and the Congress won five out of 10 seats.

Roy's DNA was found on Kolkata doctor's body: CBI
Roy's DNA was found on Kolkata doctor's body: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has listed 11 pieces of evidence, such as reports of DNA and blood samples, in its charge sheet to hold arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the 'sole accused' in the rape and murder...

Gangsters kidnap 2 Hindu traders in Pakistan
Gangsters kidnap 2 Hindu traders in Pakistan

Two Hindu traders in Pakistan have been kidnapped by gangsters who have demanded the release of their accomplices from police custody in exchange for the safe release of the businessmen, police said Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances