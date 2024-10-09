RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Arrogance, entitlement: TMC on Cong's H'yana loss

October 09, 2024  11:06
image
In an apparent jibe at the Congress after its poll rout, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Wednesday said the attitude of not accommodating regional parties in places where they felt they were winning is leading to its electoral losses. 

 In a post on X, Gokhale, without naming any party, said arrogance, entitlement and looking down on regional parties is a recipe for disaster. "This attitude leads to electoral losses- if we feel we're winning, we will not accommodate any regional party... But in states where we're down, regional parties must accommodate us," the TMC MP said. 

 "Arrogance, entitlement, and looking down on regional parties is a recipe for disaster," he said.

 The remarks came a day after the BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback. 

 Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also questioned the Congress poll strategy. The chairperson of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which was keen on having an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, said on Tuesday that the biggest lesson from the recent round of elections was one should not be "overconfident". 

 CPI General Secretary D Raja also said the Congress needs to introspect over the poll results in Haryana and take along all INDIA bloc partners in the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. 

 Trinamool Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc comprising opposition parties, had fought solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, while the Congress had allied with the CPI(M) and other Left parties. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Silent voters played major role in H'yana: Khattar
LIVE! Silent voters played major role in H'yana: Khattar

'Overconfidence Caused Cong Defeat'
'Overconfidence Caused Cong Defeat'

'Congress leaders are ready to lose the election and not form the government, but are never ready to share seats with others.'

Day after big win, Haryana CM Saini rushes to Delhi
Day after big win, Haryana CM Saini rushes to Delhi

Saini is likely to consult with his senior leadership on finalising his cabinet, sources said.

Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi
Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi

Once people throw out the Congress, they do not let it come back. They put 'no entry' boards for the Congress, he said. It always thought power was its birthright but it has now been exposed, the prime minister said

Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP
Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP

Haryana is now in the same bracket as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is the centre-point of politics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances