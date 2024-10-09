RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Army commanders to meet in Sikkim's forward area

October 09, 2024  20:05
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
The two-phase Army Commanders' Conference during which the army will review current operational preparedness and deliberate on critical strategies is set to begin in Sikkim on Thursday. 

The second ACC this year is being organised in a hybrid mode, with the first phase planned on October 10-11 in a forward location at Gangtok, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Top army commanders will brainstorm conceptual issues, and review and assess the "overall security situation" during the key conference. 

"As the nation faces numerous regional security challenges, the upcoming Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to commence in Sikkim tomorrow, assumes significance," it said. 

Conducting the conference of senior commanders at a forward location underlines the Indian Army's "focus on ground realities", the ministry said. 

The commanders' conclave in a forward area in Sikkim, which is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), comes amid the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "will deliver a keynote address to the senior leadership at Gangtok and will be briefed on the emerging security challenges and the response of the Army in the security domain," it said. 

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, during an interaction session at Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave on September 19, said after the May 2020 incident, his force thought if there was a case of "rebalancing", adding that four years since then, it has gone through its first phase while its second phase is "required". 

He had also emphasised that the location of the upcoming conference will be "indicative of our intent". 

In the second phase of the conference, the senior hierarchy of the army will congregate in Delhi on October 28-29. 

The conference will serve as a forum for senior commanders to "review current operational preparedness, deliberate on critical strategies and outline future directives". 

During the first phase of the conference, discussions will focus on critical national security issues and strategic aspects aimed at sharpening the army's warfighting capabilities, the statement said. 

Major issues to be deliberated during the two-day session will include the growing importance of a multi-pronged national security strategy that incorporates the integration of civil-military fusion and the Diplomatic, Information, Military, and Economic (DIME) pillars to counter contemporary threats.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi CMO says CM's residence was forcibly vacated
LIVE! Delhi CMO says CM's residence was forcibly vacated

2nd T20I Updates: SKY departs, India lose 3rd wicket
2nd T20I Updates: SKY departs, India lose 3rd wicket

Women's T20 WC Updates: India off to a cautious start
Women's T20 WC Updates: India off to a cautious start

Anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI
Anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI

According to the CJI, once someone has a sense of faith in his/her intentions and abilities, it is easier not to obsess over outcomes but to value the process and the journey towards those outcomes.

Cong rebel among 3 Independents back BJP in Haryana
Cong rebel among 3 Independents back BJP in Haryana

While Joon was a Congress rebel, Kadyan fought as an Independent after the BJP denied him ticket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances