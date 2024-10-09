Akasa to run safety tests on 14 of 25 planes





The low cost airline, however, said that it will not affect its operations.

Akasa Air spokesperson told Business Standard. "Akasa Air has acknowledged the recommendations made by the DGCA and by Boeing. The identified issue does not impact our operations, and Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA/ Boeing advisories."





Air India Express too will conduct a similar safety audit of five out of the total 88 planes in its fleet.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on Monday asked Indian carriers to conduct a safety risk assessment of the B737s aircraft that are equipped with Collins Aerospace's rudder control system.





The regulator has also temporarily barred these B737 planes from using "CAT III B systems' at Indian airports. The CAT III B system is an advanced instrument landing system that allows aircraft to land in extremely low visibility conditions, with decision heights as low as 50 centimeters or even without a decision height, relying on automated controls for safe touchdown.





This means that if the DGCA order remains in effect this winter, these B737 planes will be unable to land at Indian airports on foggy days due to the lack of assistance from the CAT III B system.





Air India Express -- the low-cost airline subsidiary of Air India -- has B737 and A320 family planes in its 88 aircraft-strong fleet.





Its spokesperson said, "The advisory regarding the Boeing 737 rudder system is applicable to only five of the aircraft in our fleet. We have initiated the process of compliance in adherence to the regulatory requirements." SpiceJet on Monday clarified that "none' of its "Boeing 737 NG aircraft are impacted".





On September 26, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued urgent safety recommendations concerning the rudder control system of Boeing 737 aircraft, pointing out potential risks of jamming or restriction in certain 737NG and 737 MAX models.





-- Deepak Patel/Business Standard

