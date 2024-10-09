RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP shuns 'overconfident' Cong for Delhi polls

October 09, 2024  15:03
The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections alone against an "overconfident" Congress, a party member said on Wednesday. 

 "In Delhi, AAP will contest alone. We are capable of fighting the overconfident Congress and arrogant BJP alone," AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said. 

 She blamed the Congress for not taking alliance partners seriously in Haryana and ultimately facing a rout due to its overconfidence. 

 "The Congress has had zero seats in the Delhi assembly for the past 10 years, yet AAP gave Congress three seats in the Lok Sabha polls; still they did not feel necessary to take allies along in Haryana," she said.

 Kakkar claimed that Congress thwarted all efforts by the INDIA bloc to forge an alliance in Haryana and "didn't feel it necessary to take its ally along with them." 

 The AAP and Congress failed to stitch up a pre-poll alliance due to differences over seat sharing. While the AAP lost all seats it contested in Haryana, the Congress fell well short of the majority mark, making way for the ruling BJP to return for a third consecutive time. 

 The AAP and the Congress had fought Lok Sabha elections together in Haryana. In the election held earlier in the year, the AAP lost the sole seat it contested and the Congress won five out of 10 seats. 

 Kakkar attributed the AAP's winning one seat in the Jammu and Kashmir to the party's development-driven politics. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, she said.
