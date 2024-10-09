RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 flights diverted after heavy rains in Goa

October 09, 2024  12:23
Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning led to the diversion of five commercial flights from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim, a senior official said on Wednesday. 

The flight diversion took place on Tuesday evening due to the bad weather, the official from the Goa airport said. 

 "The adverse weather conditions forced the airport authorities to redirect flights to alternate airports in Hyderabad and Bengaluru," he said. 

 While two flights were diverted to Hyderabad, three were rerouted to Bengaluru, the official said. The weather cleared by 12.10 am on Wednesday and the normal flight operations later resumed, he said. The diverted flights - one of Vistara and four of IndiGo - eventually returned to Goa, the official added. PTI
