RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sonam Wangchuk continues indefinite hunger strike

October 08, 2024  15:50
image
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday continued his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan along with his supporters. Wangchuk, who is spearheading an agitation for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status, had started his fast on Sunday afternoon.  

According to the protesters, they have not been approached by any government representative so far. Mehdi, one of the activists who is sitting on fast with Wangchuk, said that a medical tests of the protesters was done on Tuesday morning and many had low blood pressure. 

"We are sitting here in 40 degrees (Celsius)... It is the third day, we have been sleeping here in the open," Mehdi told PTI. "There are old people sitting here as well, some have diabetes, blood pressure issues. But we are not going to leave until our demand is met," he said. 

 Liyaqat, who is also participating in the hunger strike, said the people from Ladakh are not being allowed inside to meet them.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NC wallon, how's the josh, asks Omar's sister
LIVE! NC wallon, how's the josh, asks Omar's sister

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

BJP defies exit polls in Haryana, J-K picks NC-Cong
BJP defies exit polls in Haryana, J-K picks NC-Cong

It was a mixed bag for the Congress and the BJP -- the saffron party headed for defeat in Jammu and Kashmir but bucked early morning trends to move ahead of the Congress in the nail biting Haryana contest.

Congress questions 'EC delay' over BJP leads in Haryana
Congress questions 'EC delay' over BJP leads in Haryana

The opposition party also asked whether the BJP is trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated" and "misleading" trends.

Was Ram Rahim BJP's trump card in Haryana?
Was Ram Rahim BJP's trump card in Haryana?

Was Ram Rahim's release on parole for the 10th time since his conviction in 2017 timed to coincide with the Haryana assembly elections? It does seem so when one considers he has been released mostly when there was an election in Punjab,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances