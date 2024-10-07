RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Zomato agent run over by speeding car in Delhi

October 07, 2024  20:27
Representational image
Representational image
A 27-year-old food delivery agent died after he was mowed down by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road on Outer Ring Road in southwest Delhi early Monday, the police said.

DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhary said the deceased was identified as Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, who was working with online food delivery app Zomato.

A call was received at 2.45 am regarding an accident on the Outer Ring Road at an underpass close to Munirka. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot, Choudhary said.

Police officials said initial probe suggested that the accident took place when Harendra parked his motorcycle and was crossing the road on foot. He was hit by a vehicle, whose driver immediately fled the spot.

The injured man was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.

"Harendra is survived by a wife and their six-month-old son. His father is working in DDA as a fourth grade employee. During initial inquiry, team identified the offending vehicle. The accused will be nabbed soon," the DCP said.

The officer said an FIR has been lodged in the matter at Kishangarh police station and postmortem of the body is being conducted.

According to the police data, total 1,031 persons were killed in fatal road accidents from January 1 to September 15 this year, of the total 3,894 road accidents in the national capital in the period. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ola shares plummet a day after CEO's spat on X
LIVE! Ola shares plummet a day after CEO's spat on X

Plea filed in SC seeking statehood for J-K in 2 months
Plea filed in SC seeking statehood for J-K in 2 months

The fresh application has been filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist, in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of statehood.

Alt-News' Zubair booked for post on Narsinghanand
Alt-News' Zubair booked for post on Narsinghanand

A first information report (FIR) was filed in Ghaziabad on Monday against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences following a complaint by an aide of controversial...

Decision soon on fighting Jharkhand poll alone: Chirag
Decision soon on fighting Jharkhand poll alone: Chirag

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Monday said his Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas wants to fight the assembly election in Jharkhand and a final decision will be taken soon on whether it would contest under the National Democratic Alliance...

Naxals will be eliminated by 2026: Amit Shah
Naxals will be eliminated by 2026: Amit Shah

Terming Naxals the biggest human rights violators, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said security forces have been carrying out 'offensive operations' instead of defensive against the insurgents and have achieved big successes in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances