Thane Shiv Sena leader joins Uddhav's Sena





Former corporator Mhatre, a Yuva Sena office-bearer, left the party headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) along with his supporters on Sunday in the presence of former CM Thackeray.





Six other former KDMC corporators also joined the Thackeray-led party along with Mhatre. Kalyan and Dombivli are part of Thane district, the political turf of CM Shinde.





Welcoming all of them into the Shiv Sena (UBT) at an event at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, the former CM said, "Today marks an important milestone in the history of Shiv Sena. We will come together to create a strong voice for the residents of Dombivli."

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre, the former chairman of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) standing committee, has joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.