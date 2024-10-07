Suspected Chinese drones spotted near Himachal: Minister

Drones have been spotted along the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district and they are likely being used for surveillance and espionage purposes, state minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Monday.





Speaking to PTI, Negi said drone activity has been noticed in Shipki La and Rishi Dogri villages in Poo block of the district.





"Multiple drones frequently flying near the border area have been spotted in the past week and several people have informed me about such sightings," Negi, the MLA from Kinnaur assembly constituency, said.





"Road construction to lay roads up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is in progress in both Shipki La and Rishidogri and the possibility of surveillance and espionage by these drones cannot be ruled out," the revenue and horticulture minister said.





He claimed that the drones have also been sighted by the police and the Army personnel.





The minister urged the Union government to take note of the matter and issue necessary directions.





The tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti share a 240-km border with China which is traversed by nine high altitude mountain passes.





He asked the Union government to take strong notice of the Chinese drones violating Indian space and take necessary action.





As many as 55 villages of Kinnaur district were included in the 'Vibrant Village Programme', which aims to strengthen the infrastructure in border areas with a focus on filling the critical communication gaps, developing tourist centres and sites, providing better and accessible road connectivity, provision of renewable energy, DTH services and other facilities. -- PTI